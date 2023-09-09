Athens crushes Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian

Athens’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian 59-13 for a Georgia high school football victory at Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian on Sept. 8.

Athens opened with a 24-0 advantage over Johns Creek Mt. Pisgah Christian through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a colossal 52-6 gap over the Patriots at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens and Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Johns Creek Mt Pisgah Christian faced off against Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian and Athens took on Mobile Christian on Aug. 25 at Mobile Christian High School.

