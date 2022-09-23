ajc logo
Lawrenceville Discovery barely beats Duluth

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Lawrenceville Discovery survived Duluth in a 21-17 win that had a seat-squirming feel in a Georgia high school football matchup.

