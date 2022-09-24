ajc logo
Blue Ridge Fannin County imposes its will on Calhoun Gordon Central

By Sports Bot
49 minutes ago

Blue Ridge Fannin County stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 47-6 win over Calhoun Gordon Central at Calhoun Gordon Central High on September 23 in Georgia football action.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

