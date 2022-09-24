Early offense pushes Wrightsville Johnson County past Twin City Emanuel County Institute

Wrightsville Johnson County grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 27-21 win against Twin City Emanuel County Institute in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Wrightsville Johnson County opened with a 21-7 advantage over Twin City Emanuel County Institute through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Twin City Emanuel County Institute battled back to make it 21-14 in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs rallied with a 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com