Commerce edges Homer Banks County in tough test

Commerce finally found a way to top Homer Banks County 17-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Tigers fought to a 7-6 halftime margin at the Leopards’ expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Commerce and Homer Banks County locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 3-0 fourth quarter, too.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com