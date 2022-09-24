Taking care of business: Blackshear Pierce County scores early, often in pounding of Nahunta Brantley County

Blackshear Pierce County jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Nahunta Brantley County 49-7 in Georgia high school football action on September 23.
Blackshear Pierce County drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Nahunta Brantley County after the first quarter.
The Bears opened a giant 28-7 gap over the Herons at halftime.
Blackshear Pierce County pulled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Hinesville Liberty County and Nahunta Brantley County took on Savannah Johnson on September 9 at Savannah Johnson High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.