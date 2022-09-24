Murphy deals goose eggs to Jonesboro New Faith Christian in fine defensive showing

Dominating defense was the calling card of Murphy as it shut out Jonesboro New Faith Christian 42-0 in North Carolina high school football on September 23.
Murphy roared in front of Jonesboro New Faith Christian 19-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Titans’ expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.
