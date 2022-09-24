Evans tacks win on Grovetown

Evans earned a convincing 42-15 win over Grovetown in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Evans jumped in front of Grovetown 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Knights opened a close 21-7 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Evans jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Warriors’ spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on September 9 , Evans squared off with Waynesboro Burke County in a football game . Click here for a recap
