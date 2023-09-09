Hogansville Callaway takes down Franklin Heard County

Hogansville Callaway dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-6 win over Franklin Heard County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

The Cavaliers opened a mammoth 24-0 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Hogansville Callaway roared to a 38-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Cavaliers and the Braves were both scoreless.

Last season, Hogansville Callaway and Franklin Heard County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hogansville Callaway High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Hogansville Callaway faced off against Cedartown.

