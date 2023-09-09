Lyons Toombs County allows no points against Louisville Jefferson County

Defense dominated as Lyons Toombs County pitched a 44-0 shutout of Louisville Jefferson County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Lyons Toombs County opened with a 27-0 advantage over Louisville Jefferson County through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 37-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Lyons Toombs County steamrolled to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Louisville Jefferson County and Lyons Toombs County played in a 22-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lyons Toombs County faced off against Alamo Wheeler County and Louisville Jefferson County took on Thomson on Aug. 25 at Louisville Jefferson County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.