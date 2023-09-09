Gray Jones County dominates Fort Valley Peach County

Gray Jones County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-21 win over Fort Valley Peach County during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Gray Jones County opened with a 27-0 advantage over Fort Valley Peach County through the first quarter.

The Trojans tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 28-7 at the intermission.

Gray Jones County steamrolled to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Greyhounds enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Trojans’ 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fort Valley Peach County and Gray Jones County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Gray Jones County faced off against Dacula and Fort Valley Peach County took on Warner Robins Northside on Aug. 25 at Warner Robins Northside High School.

