Lakeland Lanier County knocked off Nashville Berrien 24-7 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Lakeland Lanier County and Nashville Berrien settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs held on with a 17-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Nashville Berrien and Lakeland Lanier County played in a 14-10 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

