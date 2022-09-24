Alpharetta routs Marietta Pope

Alpharetta flexed its muscle and floored Marietta Pope 48-7 in Georgia high school football on September 23.
Alpharetta opened with a 28-7 advantage over Marietta Pope through the first quarter.
The Raiders fought to a 41-7 halftime margin at the Greyhounds’ expense.
Alpharetta pulled to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
