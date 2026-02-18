Sports Two first-year teams. One fast rise to hoops success for this Georgia college. Both new basketball programs are contending for conference titles and a spot in the national playoffs. Georgia Gwinnett guard Brasen James (23) dunks during the second half of an NAIA college basketball game against Voorhees University, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 5 minutes ago link copied

Georgia Gwinnett College is setting new standards for first-year programs. Instead of struggling to get off the ground, the Lawrenceville school’s basketball teams are contending for first place and aspiring for a shot to reach the national tournament. The men’s team is 20-6, with two games left in the regular season, and the women’s team is 18-7 and riding an 11-game win streak with three games remaining.

Here’s the thing: No one is surprised. “I think we all clicked as soon as we started practicing together,” sophomore Jamya Griffin said. “It really made us know that everybody could play, and that just adds up to what we can do during a game.” Jamya Griffin, a sophomore transfer from Calhoun CC, averages 11.7 points and five rebounds. (Courtesy of Don Melograna) The success is typical for the Lawrenceville school, which has already produced 21 NAIA national championships — 10 each in men’s and women’s tennis and one in baseball. The school approved a basketball team in 2024 and hired two young, proven coaches to start the program in 2025-26.

Chase Teichmann was brought in as the men’s coach. He had compiled a 100-27 record in four years at Florida College, a private Christian school in the Tampa area. His teams won two conference titles and made three trips to the NAIA tournament.

Tory Wooley was hired as the women’s coach. A product of Southwest Atlanta Christian — and former teammate of Dwight Howard — Wooley had spent 11 seasons at Point University, a private Christian school in West Point near the Alabama-Georgia border. Wooley, a four-year letter winner at Point, went 206-121 as head coach with five 20-win seasons and a trip to the NAIA playoffs. Neither coach was reluctant to leave their established programs to start anew at Georgia Gwinnett. The school had a proven commitment to athletics and was building a new 2,800-seat Convocation Center that was part of a $48 million project that included a 12,500-square-foot fitness/wellness area and a 3,500-square-foot locker room. “The location, the campus, the arena was truly special,” Wooley said. “And I was excited to come back home and build something really special here. It has been special since the day that I came on campus. This has been a fun ride.” Teichmann was able to move closer to Nashville, Tennessee, where his family and his wife’s family live. “The facilities and the campus in general are unbelievably beautiful,” he said. “And the tradition of excellence they have here. This place is so good because of who’s leading it, and all the people here believe the same thing.” Georgia Gwinnett guard Deonte’ Martinez (2) shoots against Voorhees center Kayden Diggs, left, during the first half of an NAIA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Teichmann brought four players in last year before the team began, and they were redshirted. Three of them — Drew Kramer, Deonte Martinez and Stephon Martin — had played for Teichmann at Florida College. The other, Devontre Chaney, was a transfer from Palm Beach State who already had committed to play for him. “I brought those four in to give us a good foundation and to see how we operated,” Teichmann said. “Obviously, they were good players, but I didn’t want to go from zero to 15 new faces. I wanted to have that core.” And the players were eager to follow Teichmann in the journey to begin the new program. “I played for coach for three years at Florida College, so it was just a no-brainer for me when he said he was leaving and wanted to take me,” Drew Kramer said. “C.T. is just a good coach, and we had a chance to make history.” Georgia Gwinnett head coach Chase Teichmann high-fives fans after a 93-73 win against Voorhees University, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, in Lawrenceville, Ga. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

Top local talent like Greater Atlanta Christian product Mario Hill Jr. and Lanier grad Amari Morgan were among the freshmen who signed. After winning their first three games, the Grizzlies took a road trip to Oklahoma and lost twice, including to now-No. 5 Oklahoma Wesleyan, a perennial NAIA power. The other four losses have been by six or fewer points. The men, who thumped then-No. 10 Dalton State in their only other match against a ranked team, have won five in a row. Chaney leads the team with 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds and has emerged as their best player. Kramer (13.8 points) and Jahiem Berry (13.4) give the Grizzlies a pair of outside shooting threats. The remaining offense is balanced with Martinez (9.2), Patrick Johnson (9.1) and Manny Montgomery (8.9). Wooley took a different approach to assembling the women’s team. Maddie Presha, a junior from Rockdale County, was the first commitment. She transferred from Toccoa Falls College, where she was a starter on the team that finished second in the National Christian College Athletic Association championships. “She was our first recruit, and then they just started coming,” Wooley said. “And these young ladies are really good basketball players, but they’re even better people, and I just enjoy coaching them.”

Georgia Gwinnett women's coach Tory Wooley left a successful program at Point University to start a new team. It didn’t take long for the players to realize the ingredients were in place to have a special season. “I feel like just trusting (Wooley) and trusting the process and getting all of us bought in, that was what really jelled us,” Peyton Hearvey said. Christen Collins said, “We all clicked as soon as we started practicing together.” Collins leads the team in scoring with 16.3 points, and Griffin averages 11.7 points and five rebounds. Hearvey averages nine points and 5.4 rebounds.