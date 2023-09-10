St. Augustine denies Brunswick’s challenge

St. Augustine notched a win against Brunswick 45-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

St. Augustine jumped in front of Brunswick 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets and the Pirates battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

St. Augustine moved ahead of Brunswick 31-21 as the final quarter started.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

