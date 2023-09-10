Dunwoody races in front to defeat Atlanta Druid Hills

Dunwoody rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 36-7 win over Atlanta Druid Hills during this Georgia football game on Sept. 9.

Dunwoody opened with a 22-7 advantage over Atlanta Druid Hills through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Dunwoody and Atlanta Druid Hills were both scoreless.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Dunwoody and Atlanta Druid Hills played in a 49-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Atlanta Druid Hills faced off against Lilburn Berkmar and Dunwoody took on Chamblee Charter on Sept. 1 at Chamblee Charter High School.

