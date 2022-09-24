Villa Rica routs College Park Banneker

Villa Rica recorded a big victory over College Park Banneker 44-23 during this Georgia football game.
Villa Rica opened with a 7-0 advantage over College Park Banneker through the first quarter.
The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 10-3 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Villa Rica pulled to a 30-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 44-23.
Recently on September 9 , Villa Rica squared off with Carrollton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com