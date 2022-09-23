Covington Eastside secures a win over Flowery Branch

Winning wasn’t going to be easy in this matchup, but Covington Eastside still prevailed 34-14 against Flowery Branch during this Georgia football game.
Covington Eastside drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Flowery Branch after the first quarter.
The Eagles opened a meager 20-7 gap over the Falcons at halftime.
Covington Eastside jumped to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
