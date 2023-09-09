Lilburn Providence Christian scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Gainesville Riverside Military

Lilburn Providence Christian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 51-13 victory over Gainesville Riverside Military in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Lilburn Providence Christian a 28-6 lead over Gainesville Riverside Military.

The Storm fought to a 51-6 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Gainesville Riverside Military drew within 51-13 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lilburn Providence Christian and Gainesville Riverside Military played in a 52-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Gainesville Riverside Military squared off with Marietta Walker in a football game.

