Bowdon’s speedy start jolts Macon Georgia Tattnall Square

A swift early pace pushed Bowdon past Macon Georgia Tattnall Square Friday 40-13 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Bowdon moved in front of Macon Georgia Tattnall Square 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils’ offense steamrolled in front for a 40-7 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Red Devils maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Bowdon faced off against Carrollton Central.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.