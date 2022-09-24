Loganville Walnut Grove narrowly edges Gainesville East Forsyth in tight triumph

Loganville Walnut Grove walked the high-wire before edging Gainesville East Forsyth 7-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Loganville Walnut Grove enjoyed a narrow margin over Gainesville East Forsyth with a 7-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
