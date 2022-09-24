Rome Model refuses to yield in shutout of Chatsworth Murray County

Rome Model corralled Chatsworth Murray County’s offense and never let go to fuel a 44-0 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Rome Model opened with a 25-0 advantage over Chatsworth Murray County through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 38-0 intermission margin at the Indians’ expense.
Rome Model struck to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com