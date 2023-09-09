Cartersville Woodland holds off Lindale Pepperell

Cartersville Woodland topped Lindale Pepperell 35-28 in a tough tilt on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Lindale Pepperell showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-0 advantage over Cartersville Woodland as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Dragons controlled the pace, taking a 20-7 lead into intermission.

Lindale Pepperell jumped a tight margin over Cartersville Woodland as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Dragons had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wildcats won the session and the game with a 21-8 performance.

Last season, Lindale Pepperell and Cartersville Woodland squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cartersville Woodland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Cartersville Woodland faced off against Rome Coosa and Lindale Pepperell took on Rome Model on Aug. 25 at Lindale Pepperell High School.

