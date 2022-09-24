Resurgence: Ellijay Gilmer fights back to beat Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Ellijay Gilmer stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 35-20 win over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.
The start wasn’t the problem for Peachtree Corners Wesleyan, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Ellijay Gilmer through the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats kept a 21-14 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.
Ellijay Gilmer jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Bobcats added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on September 9, Ellijay Gilmer faced off against Ringgold and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Mableton Whitefield on September 9 at Mableton Whitefield Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com