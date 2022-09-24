ajc logo
Resurgence: Ellijay Gilmer fights back to beat Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Ellijay Gilmer stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 35-20 win over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.

The start wasn’t the problem for Peachtree Corners Wesleyan, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Ellijay Gilmer through the end of the first quarter.

The Bobcats kept a 21-14 intermission margin at the Wolves’ expense.

Ellijay Gilmer jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Bobcats added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 9, Ellijay Gilmer faced off against Ringgold and Peachtree Corners Wesleyan took on Mableton Whitefield on September 9 at Mableton Whitefield Academy. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

