Sports Events planned for Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center ‘It’ll be a showcase for our sport,’ MLS Commissioner Don Garber says. The Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, named for Blank because of his $50 million donation, remains on budget and on schedule. (Courtesy of Brasfield & Gorrie)

A date hasn’t been revealed for the opening of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, but it appears the first events at the center in Fayetteville will involve camps for some of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s youth teams and extended national teams. The USSF Board of Directors convened during its annual general meeting Friday at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in downtown Atlanta.

The camps at the NTC are scheduled to take place in May. The extended camp will be part of its “ADAPTandTHRIVE” initiative. The NTC includes courts, specialized locker rooms, fields and other elements needed to accommodate all of the extended teams, as well as the youth and senior teams. There are 27 teams. The $200 million NTC, named for Blank because of his $50 million donation, remains on budget and on schedule, according to the board. RELATED Inside look: Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center is a palace “It’ll be a showcase for our sport,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber, who is a USSF board member. The opening date may be revealed at Saturday’s national council meeting.

The two events were among the highlights of the past year noted during the board of directors meeting. Progress toward accomplishing the “In Service to Soccer” strategy to grow the game throughout the country will be revealed Saturday, CEO JT Batson said.