Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes to headline Atlanta's 2026 Shaky Knees Festival The popular indie rock event will return to Piedmont Park in September.

Twenty One Pilots, Gorillaz and the Strokes are set to headline this year’s Shaky Knees Music Festival, which returns to Piedmont Park in Midtown Sept. 18-20. The lineup was announced Tuesday morning. Other notable performers include Wu-Tang Clan, LCD Soundsystem, Blood Orange, Turnstile, Geese, Japanese Breakfast and Santigold. Over 50 acts will perform across four stages throughout the three-day event.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday. Fans can sign up for the festival SMS list at ShakyKneesFestival.com to receive a passcode to the presale, which will offer access to the lowest-priced tickets for an hour. There are multiple tiers for one-day, two-day and three-day ticket types: general admission, general admission plus, VIP, platinum and ultimate tickets, plus 3-Day group cabanas and bungalows. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale. Layaway plans are available starting at $25 for a limited time. The Strokes, who performed at Shaky Knees in 2015 and 2021, will headline the first night. Twenty One Pilots will take over on Saturday, and Gorillaz will be the closer on Sunday. This year’s lineup features a healthy mix of older and newer acts. Legendary New York group Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential rap collectives of the 1990s, will make their Shaky Knees debut on the final night. California indie rock band Pavement, formed in 1989, will hit the stage on Saturday.

Brookyln’s Geese, a breakout act of 2025, made their “Saturday Night Live” debut last month. Turnstile, formed in Baltimore in 2010, won two Grammy awards this year: best rock album and best metal performance.