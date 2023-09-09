Marietta Kell scores early, pulls away from Marietta Sprayberry

A swift early pace pushed Marietta Kell past Marietta Sprayberry Friday 40-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Marietta Kell a 20-0 lead over Marietta Sprayberry.

Marietta Kell thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Longhorns and the Yellow Jackets were both scoreless.

The last time Marietta Kell and Marietta Sprayberry played in a 40-35 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Marietta Kell faced off against Acworth Allatoona and Marietta Sprayberry took on Dallas Paulding County on Aug. 25 at Dallas Paulding County High School.

