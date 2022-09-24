Buford Lanier escapes Mt. Airy Habersham Central in thin win

A sigh of relief filled the air in Buford Lanier’s locker room after a trying 25-21 test with Mt. Airy Habersham Central in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.
Tough to find an edge early, Buford Lanier and Mt. Airy Habersham Central fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Mt. Airy Habersham Central jumped a thin margin over Buford Lanier as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Longhorns rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Raiders 5-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com