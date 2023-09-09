Douglas Coffee survives for narrow win over Jacksonville Bolles

Douglas Coffee finally found a way to top Jacksonville Bolles 17-9 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 6-0 lead over the Trojans heading into the second quarter.

Douglas Coffee broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-6 lead over Jacksonville Bolles.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 17-9.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Douglas Coffee faced off against Bainbridge.

