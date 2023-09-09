Loganville’s speedy start jolts Winder Apalachee

Loganville left no doubt in recording a 49-31 win over Winder Apalachee in Georgia high school football on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Loganville a 21-7 lead over Winder Apalachee.

The Red Devils registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Winder Apalachee showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-24 count in the third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Loganville and Winder Apalachee faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Winder Apalachee High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Loganville faced off against Lawrenceville Discovery and Winder Apalachee took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on Aug. 25 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School.

