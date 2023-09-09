Newnan Northgate prevails over Griffin

Newnan Northgate raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-3 win over Griffin on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 24-3 halftime margin at the Bears’ expense.

Newnan Northgate roared to a 31-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Newnan Northgate and Griffin played in a 33-28 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Griffin faced off against Kathleen Veterans and Newnan Northgate took on Fayetteville Starrs Mill on Aug. 25 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

