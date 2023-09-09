Bainbridge outlasts Thomasville

Bainbridge handed Thomasville a tough 46-28 loss at Thomasville High on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The Bulldogs had a 28-19 edge on the Bearcats at the beginning of the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

A 27-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Bearcats’ defeat of the Bulldogs.

The last time Bainbridge and Thomasville played in a 31-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Thomasville faced off against Thomasville Thomas County and Bainbridge took on Douglas Coffee on Aug. 25 at Douglas Coffee High School.

