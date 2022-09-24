Blowout: Social Circle delivers statement win over Barnesville Lamar County

Barnesville Lamar County had no answers as Social Circle compiled a 39-7 victory at Social Circle High on September 23 in Georgia football action.
The Redskins registered a 29-7 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Trojans 10-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Social Circle faced off against Loganville Christian and Barnesville Lamar County took on Manchester on September 9 at Barnesville Lamar County High School. Click here for a recap
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com