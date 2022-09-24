ajc logo
Blowout: Social Circle delivers statement win over Barnesville Lamar County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Barnesville Lamar County had no answers as Social Circle compiled a 39-7 victory at Social Circle High on September 23 in Georgia football action.

The Redskins registered a 29-7 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Redskins outscored the Trojans 10-0 in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 9, Social Circle faced off against Loganville Christian and Barnesville Lamar County took on Manchester on September 9 at Barnesville Lamar County High School. Click here for a recap

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

