McRae Telfair County secures a win over Colquitt Miller County

McRae Telfair County eventually beat Colquitt Miller County 28-14 on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave McRae Telfair County a 28-14 lead over Colquitt Miller County.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, McRae Telfair County and Colquitt Miller County squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Colquitt Miller County High School.

