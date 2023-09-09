Gainesville rallies to rock Athens Clarke Central

Athens Clarke Central cut in front to start, but Gainesville answered the challenge to collect a 24-7 victory in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

Athens Clarke Central started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Gainesville at the end of the first quarter.

The Red Elephants kept a 14-7 intermission margin at the Gladiators’ expense.

Gainesville darted to a 17-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Elephants held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Gainesville and Athens Clarke Central played in a 43-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Athens Clarke Central faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Gainesville took on Lawrenceville Mountain View on Aug. 25 at Lawrenceville Mountain View High School.

