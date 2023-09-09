Dahlonega Lumpkin County shuts out Temple

Defense dominated as Dahlonega Lumpkin County pitched a 35-0 shutout of Temple in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Dahlonega Lumpkin County a 14-0 lead over Temple.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Indians and the Tigers were both scoreless.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County thundered to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dahlonega Lumpkin County and Temple faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Dahlonega Lumpkin County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Temple faced off against Dalton Christian Heritage.

