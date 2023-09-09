Homer Banks County tops Carnesville Franklin County

Homer Banks County grabbed a 34-16 victory at the expense of Carnesville Franklin County for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Homer Banks County a 7-0 lead over Carnesville Franklin County.

The Lions stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 14-10.

Homer Banks County jumped to a 21-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Leopards held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Homer Banks County and Carnesville Franklin County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Carnesville Franklin County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Homer Banks County faced off against Lexington Oglethorpe and Carnesville Franklin County took on Pickens on Aug. 25 at Carnesville Franklin County High School.

