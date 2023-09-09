Super start fuels Lilburn Parkview’s victory over Suwanee North Gwinnett

Lilburn Parkview broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Suwanee North Gwinnett 35-32 during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Lilburn Parkview darted in front of Suwanee North Gwinnett 14-3 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Bulldogs fought to 21-12.

Suwanee North Gwinnett showed its spirit while rallying to within 28-25 in the third quarter.

The Panthers and the Bulldogs each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lilburn Parkview and Suwanee North Gwinnett played in a 48-21 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Suwanee North Gwinnett faced off against Lawrenceville Archer.

