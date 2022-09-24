Mableton Pebblebrook knocks out victory beat against Kennesaw Harrison

Mableton Pebblebrook notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Kennesaw Harrison 31-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Mableton Pebblebrook a 14-7 lead over Kennesaw Harrison.
The Falcons registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Hoyas.
Mableton Pebblebrook thundered to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hoyas rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com