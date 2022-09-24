Carrollton chalks up convincing victory over Powder Springs Hillgrove

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Carrollton did exactly that with a 56-28 win against Powder Springs Hillgrove in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.
The first quarter gave Carrollton a 28-7 lead over Powder Springs Hillgrove.
The Trojans fought to a 35-14 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.
Carrollton and Powder Springs Hillgrove each scored in the third quarter.
The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 9, Carrollton faced off against Villa Rica and Powder Springs Hillgrove took on Acworth Allatoona on September 9 at Acworth Allatoona High School. For a full recap, click here.
