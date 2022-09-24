ajc logo
Carrollton chalks up convincing victory over Powder Springs Hillgrove

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Carrollton did exactly that with a 56-28 win against Powder Springs Hillgrove in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.

The first quarter gave Carrollton a 28-7 lead over Powder Springs Hillgrove.

The Trojans fought to a 35-14 intermission margin at the Hawks’ expense.

Carrollton and Powder Springs Hillgrove each scored in the third quarter.

The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 9, Carrollton faced off against Villa Rica and Powder Springs Hillgrove took on Acworth Allatoona on September 9 at Acworth Allatoona High School. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

