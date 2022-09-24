Denied: Atlanta Woodward Academy blunts Covington Alcovy on scoreboard

No worries, Atlanta Woodward Academy’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Covington Alcovy in Georgia high school football action on September 23.
Atlanta Woodward Academy drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Covington Alcovy after the first quarter.
The War Eagles fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.
Atlanta Woodward Academy struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com