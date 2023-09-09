Danielsville Madison County outlasts Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in overtime classic

Danielsville Madison County took full advantage of overtime to defeat Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 27-26 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Danielsville Madison County opened with a 14-13 advantage over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff through the first quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Danielsville Madison County and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Danielsville Madison County held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Danielsville Madison County faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Adairsville and Danielsville Madison County took on Elberton Elbert County on Aug. 25 at Elberton Elbert County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.