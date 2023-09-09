Jefferson rides to cruise-control win over Watkinsville Oconee County

Jefferson rolled past Watkinsville Oconee County for a comfortable 44-7 victory during this Georgia football game on Sept. 8.

Jefferson jumped in front of Watkinsville Oconee County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Jefferson roared to a 44-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Jefferson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Watkinsville Oconee County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Jefferson faced off against Piedmont Wren and Watkinsville Oconee County took on Athens Clarke Central on Aug. 25 at Athens Clarke Central High School.

