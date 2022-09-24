ajc logo
Defensive dominance: Cairo stymies Conyers Salem

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

If a foe fails to score, you can’t lose. Cairo proved that in blanking Conyers Salem 62-0 in Georgia high school football on September 23.

Recently on September 9 , Cairo squared off with Tallahassee Godby in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

