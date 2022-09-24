Chatsworth North Murray sinks Tallapoosa Haralson County with solid showing

Chatsworth North Murray dumped Tallapoosa Haralson County 40-29 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 23.
Chatsworth North Murray opened with a 6-0 advantage over Tallapoosa Haralson County through the first quarter.
The Mountaineers registered a 27-14 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.
Chatsworth North Murray jumped to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rebels narrowed the gap 15-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Recently on September 9 , Tallapoosa Haralson County squared off with Forsyth Mary Persons in a football game . For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com