Norman Park Colquitt County sprints past Leesburg Lee County

Norman Park Colquitt County grabbed a 37-20 victory at the expense of Leesburg Lee County for a Georgia high school football victory at Norman Park Colquitt County High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Norman Park Colquitt County a 7-0 lead over Leesburg Lee County.

The Packers opened a close 24-14 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Norman Park Colquitt County breathed fire to a 30-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Packers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Norman Park Colquitt County and Leesburg Lee County played in a 48-27 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Norman Park Colquitt County faced off against Stockbridge and Leesburg Lee County took on Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Aug. 25 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

