Kennesaw North Cobb rides the rough off Milton

Kennesaw North Cobb dumped Milton 21-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.
Kennesaw North Cobb opened with a 7-0 advantage over Milton through the first quarter.
Kennesaw North Cobb moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Eagles were both scoreless.
