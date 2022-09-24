ajc logo
Kennesaw North Cobb rides the rough off Milton

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Kennesaw North Cobb dumped Milton 21-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on September 23.

Kennesaw North Cobb opened with a 7-0 advantage over Milton through the first quarter.

Kennesaw North Cobb moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Eagles were both scoreless.

In recent action on September 9, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Marietta and Milton took on Roswell on September 9 at Milton High School. Click here for a recap

