Tiger Rabun County knocks out victory beat against Mableton Whitefield

Riding a wave of production, Tiger Rabun County surfed over Mableton Whitefield 28-14 at Tiger Rabun County High on September 23 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Tiger Rabun County a 14-7 lead over Mableton Whitefield.
The Wildcats opened a narrow 21-14 gap over the Wolfpack at the intermission.
Tiger Rabun County jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Recently on September 9 , Mableton Whitefield squared off with Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com