Gainesville North Hall overcomes Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in seat-squirming affair

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Gainesville North Hall passed in a 14-12 victory at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff’s expense in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Gainesville North Hall drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff after the first quarter.
The Bears tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 7-6 at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Trojans’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
In recent action on September 9, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Loganville Walnut Grove and Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff took on Danielsville Madison County on September 9 at Danielsville Madison County High School. Click here for a recap
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.