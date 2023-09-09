Kennesaw Harrison escapes close call with Alpharetta Denmark

Kennesaw Harrison posted a narrow 21-13 win over Alpharetta Denmark on Sept. 8 in Georgia football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Hoyas fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Danes’ expense.

Alpharetta Denmark trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 14-10.

The Hoyas held on with a 7-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Alpharetta Denmark and Kennesaw Harrison squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Alpharetta Denmark High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Kennesaw Harrison faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Alpharetta Denmark took on Milton Cambridge on Aug. 25 at Milton Cambridge High School.

